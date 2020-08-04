Join the club! Pregnant Witney Carson thinks that two fellow Dancing With the Stars pros will be announcing their pregnancies “pretty soon.”

The Utah native, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 3: “I think that our close friends like Emma [Slater] and Jenna [Johnson], I bet you they’re thinking about it. I don’t know exactly when, but I have a good feeling.”

The season 19 winner thinks it “will be really fun” to have so many children of the same age following the ABC show’s baby boom, gushing, “It’ll be so good.”

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, announced last month that their first child is on the way. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” the dancer captioned her Instagram announcement on July 23. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

The couple’s news came two months after Lindsay Arnold announced that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband, Sam Cusick. The season 25 winner, also 26, plans to return to DWTS after her daughter’s arrival — and so does Carson.

“It’s definitely a huge motivation after you have the baby to get in shape and get ready to work again,” the Emmy winner told Us on Monday. “I don’t know how I’ll feel, but I guarantee I’m going to be ready to get back to work for sure. I’ve never had a baby so I don’t know how hard it’s actually going to be. I might just be totally wrecked and can’t do anything by eight months, so we’ll see.”

She and McAllister wed in January 2016 in Utah after four years of dating. Three years after their wedding ceremony, Carson exclusively told Us that they wanted to start a family.

“We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us in October 2019. “I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi