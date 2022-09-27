His Concerns About Christina’s Social Media

In his court filing, Ant claimed that his ex-wife “has already exploited” their child in paid promotional content on social media.

“I fear she also has footage of him, to be used in one of her reality TV shows, without my knowledge or consent, and continues to film him despite my objections,” the U.K. native noted. “I do not believe it is in Hudson’s best interests to be exploited as a ‘spokesperson, ambassador’ or as a ‘model’ for any products or social media campaigns.”

Ant added that he would “turn down” requests for Hudson to participate in ads because he wants to preserve his son’s “right to choose” for himself.