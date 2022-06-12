Welcome to the circus! One year after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham welcomed their boy-girl twins, they went all out to celebrate their latest milestone: Turning 1.

“Happy birthday to my sweet, sweet loves,” the Bachelor runner-up, 30, gushed via Instagram on Saturday, June 11. “Our life may be a circus, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. 🎪 Love you so much!”

Burnham and the former race car driver, 40, set up an at-home circus to celebrate Lux and Senna, both 12 months, over the weekend. The twins, who wore glittery crowns throughout the party, enjoyed performances by an aerialist and a tightrope walker before playing in a ball pit with their older sister Alessi, 2. The twins also tasted their own smash cakes that were decorated with circus animals.

“Welcome to the circus! 🎪 We had such an amazing day celebrating Lux and Senna’s 1st b-day 🎉 Love you two so much,” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram on Saturday.

The Shades of Rose designer — who wed the former Bachelor in January 2019 after appearing on his season of the ABC franchise — gave birth to their twins in June 2021 after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“The babies are just very different,” Luyendyk Jr. exclusively told Us Weekly in February of their little ones’ latest milestones. “They have different personalities. … Our son is sort of like a little bulldozer. He’s such a boy. Our girl is, like, all smiles with her whole body. It’s really cute to see that’s already taking shape at such a young age, and I can already kind of envision the next couple of years.”

After noting that Lux was “definitely” reaching milestones before his twin sister, the married couple opened up about how Alessi, born in May 2019, had adjusted to becoming a big sister.

“She was our whole world and then the babies came along, so there’s a little adjustment,” the Bachelorette alum told Us at the time. “She would act out in the beginning, but she’s done really well. She really is a good big sister already. She’s very nurturing and sweet. We just make sure to take time for her as well and that helps.”

While the Netherlands native underwent a vasectomy earlier this year, his wife isn’t quite ready to decide if their family is complete as is.

“I wasn’t necessarily ready to close that chapter yet just because, I know it’s hard right now [with three kids under 3], but once we’re out of this space, I might want another one,” the Virginia native told Us later in February. “Who knows?”

Her husband added: “They’re reversible if we have some heartaches in five years’ time. This is the first time we’ve ever really felt an age gap. She’s 30, and I have a little bit of a different outlook. I want to be a younger dad. I’m not a young dad, but I don’t want to be an even older dad than I am now.”

Scroll below to see party photos from Lux and Senna’s special day: