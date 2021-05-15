Babies

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter’s Baby Album: Photos

By
Christopher French Instagram 1 Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French Daughter Jupiter Baby Album
 Courtesy of Christopher French/Instagram
6
5 / 6
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Bunny Ears

In April 2021, the California native celebrated Easter with his daughter.

Back to top