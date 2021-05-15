Babies Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Peek-a-Boo Jupiter stared straight into the camera in a May 2021 photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News