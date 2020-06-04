Family Time Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Shutterstock 6 5 / 6 October 2017 She held hands with Zahara and Shiloh while posing on the red carpet at the Breadwinner premiere. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News