A ‘No Boundaries’ Type of Love

Jayden opened up about his estrangement from his mother in a September 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, alleging she struggled to raise her sons.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” he told the outlet, referring to brother, Sean Preston. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

Hours later, the “If U Seek Amy” singer responded to his claims.

“I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother …. and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!”