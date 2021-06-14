Baby besties! Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay enjoyed a day on a yacht with their little ones on Sunday, June 13.

“On a Summer Cruz,” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned a group photo via Instagram, referencing her 2-month-old son and Shay’s 1-month-old daughter’s names.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder commented, “We’ve been waiting for this caption. It happened sooner than I thought! Hahahaha.”

Cartwright gave birth to her and Jax Taylor’s baby boy on April 12, while the California native, 36, and Brock Davies’ daughter arrived two weeks later. The newborns met the following month.

“Cruz and Summer. #hairgoals,” Cartwright captioned a May Instagram post of the infants hanging out side-by-side. The “One More Time” singer shared the same shot, writing, “Cruzin!”

That same month, Cartwright and Taylor, 41, joked exclusively to Us Weekly that their son will date Summer in the future — as well as Schroeder’s 5-month-old daughter, Hartford, and Lala Kent’s 3-month-old daughter, Ocean.

“Everybody’s like, ‘He’s got his choice of women,’” she explained in May. “He really does. I mean, I think it would be hilarious if one of them ended up dating down the road. If he’s his father’s son, he might date all three of them. … They’ll all grow up as best friends. So how cute if one day down the road … they got married.”

The former reality star went on to call Cruz’s playdates with the “beautiful” newborns “so cute.”

Cartwright gushed at the time: “Of course, the babies other than Hartford are just kind of, like, [sitting there]. But it is just adorable to see them together, especially after talking about it for all this time and being so excited to all go together on vacations. … The kids are going to grow up together.”

The babies have met their parents’ Bravo costars as well, including Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. Schroeder, 32, even named the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 34, Hartford’s godmother.

When Maloney met the Next Level Basic author’s baby girl in February, she wrote via Instagram: “My Dear little Hartford, I am so happy to finally meet you today. I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret. I’m honored to be your God Mother, I love you.”

