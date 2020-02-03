Living the life! Cardi B’s 18-month-old daughter, Kulture, had a blast at the 2nd birthday party Kylie Jenner threw for her daughter, Stormi, on Saturday, February 1.

“Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at @stormiworld,” the rapper, 27, captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “I’m so happy my baby enjoyed herself! Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi! Keep glowing and growing.”

In the sweet shots, Kulture played in a ball pit and held tight to a sparkling balloon. The toddler wore a pink coat and white dress while posing for pictures with her mom, Jenner, 22, and the birthday girl.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented on the social media upload, writing, “Thank u for coming beautiful Kulture!” Her older sister Khloé Kardashian added, “What a way to bring in 2! It was so spectacular.”

The makeup mogul celebrated her and Travis Scott’s daughter with a Stormiworld-themed celebration, featuring a Trolls and Frozen maze, a customized claw machine and a blow-up slide.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator commemorated her “favorite day of the year” by sharing party pictures, writing via Instagram: “Such a blessing to be able to create these magical experiences for my baby. Stormiworld!! Thank you God.”

Jenner also posted never-before-seen photos with her little one, captioned, “And just like that she’s two. Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

She and Scott, 27, welcomed their daughter in February 2018. While the former couple split in October 2019, the rapper attended Stormi’s birthday party and posted a touching tribute to her on social media.

“2 Is better than 1,” the Texas native wrote, referencing the bash’s theme. “2 might mean more to me than to u. 2 things I do to live thru you. 2 remember ever thing I do wit u. 2 words I say before I leave from u. Love u.”

As for Cardi, the Grammy winner gave birth to Kulture in October 2018 with her husband, Offset. Keep scrolling to see pics of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and their toddler enjoying Stormi’s celebration.