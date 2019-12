An Important Lesson

Cardi B told Us Weekly and other reporters that she will teach Kulture that confidence comes from within yourself. “I feel like I always, since I was in school, people used to love me, people used to gravitate to me,” she explained in November 2018. “I used to be like, ‘Why?’ I don’t feel like I’m the prettiest girl in the room. I don’t feel like I look any type of special, but it’s just, I guess, my personality, the way I walk in and I smile, the way I talk.”