Kulture Club

Cardi B revealed she was taking her time to learn the ropes on motherhood in an Instagram video on July 17, 2018. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she told her followers. But she was also feeling grateful to have family by her side to help assist. “This is [her mother’s] first grandkid . . . So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” she added. “My sister [Hennessy Carolina] has not left my sight at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York.”