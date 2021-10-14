October 2021

“We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that [for Teen Mom OG],” Lowell told E! News, noting that they hadn’t seen the preteen for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “They didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that, but they always film us. People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just, like, the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”

Her husband added, “Before our 16 and Pregnant [season] aired, I’d never really heard about adoption, let alone open adoption. I feel like we did a good job of opening the door for that conversation to happen and making it more normal, more accepted to get information. It’s kind of great to think about being part of that door opening, but we’re blessed to do it.”