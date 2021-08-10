Moms battling mastitis. Troian Bellisario, Chelsea Houska and more celebrity parents have struggled with breast tissue infections while nursing.

The Teen Mom 2 alum opened up about the “horrible” condition in September 2018, one month after giving birth to her daughter Layne.

“This is the first day that I don’t feel like I’m dying since Thursday,” the former MTV personality, who is also the mother of Aubree, Walker and Watson, tweeted at the time. “I never want to go through it again.”

As for Bellisario, the Pretty Little Liars alum described her “complicated” relationship with breast-feeding in August 2019.

“My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breast-feeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL … having to be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body (it’s been almost two years if you count pregnancy) and that means alcohol, medication, even melatonin!” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t even join in all of this cool CBD stuff that’s happening.”

The Los Angeles native added that despite “hating” pumping, nursing Aurora had been a “joy, an honor and a no-brainer.”

The University of Southern California grad, who gave birth to her and Patrick J. Adams’ second child two years later, gushed, “My body has made it easy for us and I have loved every moment I get to spend this kind of time with her. Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us. (Once again f–k pumping. Love you forever babay girl).”

Lauren Burnham and Tiffany Thornton have also opened up about their mastitis experiences over social media. The Bachelor alum was hospitalized in July 2021, while the former Disney Channel star debated whether or not she should go to the emergency room the following month.

