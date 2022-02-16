Another August? Mandy Moore and many other celebrity parents have chosen the same name for their children over the years.

The Princess Diaries star gave birth to her and Taylor Goldsmith’s baby boy in February 2021, and the couple nicknamed their son Gus.

“Gus is here,” the This Is Us star captioned an Instagram photo of her infant at the time. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The actress subsequently told her social media followers the inspiration behind the little one’s moniker.

“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name … so it was settled very early on in our book,” the New Hampshire native wrote. “Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day.”

That same month, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, naming him August as well.

“Her Royal Highness and child are both doing well,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement in February 2021, days before the princess and the bar manager posted their newborn’s first photo via Instagram.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” the new mom told her followers at the time. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

Eugenie went on to explain via Instagram Stories that August is named after Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, whose middle name was August. The name Philip honors Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband, Prince Philip.

“He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers,” the royal family member gushed.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents naming their children August, from The Office’s Oscar Nunez to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Mariska Hargitay.