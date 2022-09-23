So loved! Christina Hall (née Haack) and Tarek El Moussa’s daughter Taylor turned 12 years old — and her blended family went all out for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Taylor 💕! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been 😱,” the Christina on the Coast star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 22, alongside a carousel of sweet photos of her daughter throughout the years.

“We are so proud of Taylor!!” added the reality star, who also shares son Brayden, 7, with El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 3, with second ex-husband Ant Anstead. “She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining. ⭐️💕”

For his part, the Flipping With Tarek 101 With Tarek El Moussa alum, 41, also shared a touching tribute to Taylor via social media.

“12 years ago today Taylor came into my life and it’s never been the same. I swear…I’m tearing up writing this. I’ve been through so much struggle in my life and the one thing that has always kept me going is my little girl,” the father of two gushed via Instagram alongside a series of photos with his daughter. “She’s the most loyal, loving, caring little girl I could have asked for. It’s so scary to think how fast time is going and to think I only have 6 more years with her until college. There is no way I could have survived those rough years without her so for that I thank her. I thank her for inspiring me, motivating me and making me want to be better. Taylor your daddy loves you so much!!! So…from me and millions of others around the world happy birthday!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) — who is pregnant with her and Tarek’s first child together — also shared a series of photos and videos with her stepdaughter celebrating the big day.

The duo had a “girls day,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed via her Instagram Stories, sharing footage of the two getting “relaxing massages” together and Taylor getting her first facial. In addition to the time spent together just the two of them, Heather and Taylor also joined Tarek and Brayden for a family dinner on the water.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Taylor ❤️ the first night I met you, you sang me the cutest song that you made for me and put the biggest smile on my face… and years later nothing’s changed 🥰,” Heather gushed about the preteen via Instagram. “It shows the type of young lady you are. You are such a light in everyone’s life and are the sweetest, most amazing, loving, witty girl I know. I can’t imagine my life without you and I can’t wait to see you be the best big sister to another baby brother.”

Though the trio have had their fair share of drama with each other, Christina, Tarek and Heather have always maintained that the children come first.

“We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us,” the Netflix personality exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Keep scrolling to see how Christina, Tarek and Heather celebrated Taylor’s birthday: