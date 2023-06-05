She’s soon to be a mother of three! Claire Danes has given several public glances at her baby bump since announcing she was pregnant with her and husband Hugh Dancy’s third child.

One day after revealing her pregnancy with baby No. 3,Danes, 44, debuted her pregnant belly on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress sported a white gown with embroidered flowers and a pink bow to the event, at which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television for Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble.

On the carpet, she told Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez that her pregnancy was “not intentional, but here we go!”

The pregnant Romeo + Juliet star later put her baby bump on display during a day out in New York City on March 7. Danes kept things comfy by wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, an oversized green coat and a gray beanie.

Two months later, Danes once again hit the red carpet for the Fleishman Is in Trouble’s FYC Event in Los Angeles on May 9. She posed for pics while showing off her belly in floor-length black dress with flowing sleeves.

After tying the knot in 2009, the Little Women star and Dancy, 47, welcomed their first child, son Cyrus, in December 2012. Six years later, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2018 that Danes has given birth to the couple’s second son, Rowan.

Though the pair — who met on the set of the 2007 film Evening — have not yet revealed the sex of baby No. 3. Danes did share how her kids reacted to news of their family’s new addition. “Cyrus was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened, his name is Rowan,” the Homeland alum joked on the January 27 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She continued: “But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake. And he was categorically opposed to the idea. He said, ‘Yeah, no no no, I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, that’s rich because that dude does not shut up.”

Her youngest even offered up an idea to his parents on what to do when the baby arrives. “When it comes out of your tummy, we’ll give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby because we’re done,” Danes recalled her son telling her and Dancy.

Luckily, Rowan’s mind changed once the Stardust actress explained that the child will “need assistance and some educating” after they are born. “That was interesting to him,” she quipped. “He liked the idea of being a condescending presence. So, now he’s a little more optimistic.”

During the interview, Danes also told host Jimmy Fallon that her third pregnancy will likely be her last. “This pregnancy happened to me, but we’re thrilled,” she stated. “Cyrus is 10 and Rowan is 4, so it’s going to be quite a big span there.”

Scroll below to see every time Danes has shown off her baby bump: