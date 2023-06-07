Ready for round three! Claire Holt and her husband, Andrew Joblon, are gearing up to welcome their third child — and the actress is showing off her baby bump in style.

“Half baguette half baby,” the Originals alum jokingly captioned a May 25, 2023, Instagram photo from the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Club Zero. In the snap, Holt stunned in a sheer, black gown as she cradled her belly.

The Australia native — who also shares two older children with husband Joblon — confirmed her pregnancy several days earlier at the Killers of the Flower Moon screening.

Holt stepped out on the May 20, 2023, red carpet in a gray, halter-neck gown from Lanvin. As she posed for the cameras, the 47 Meters Down star held her baby bump.

“Happy because we are growing,” Holt wrote via Instagram Story at the time, sharing additional maternity photos.

Two days later, the Mean Girls 2 actress offered an update on her pregnancy journey.

“Thank you so much for all the love! We are very excited and I’m thrilllled [sic] to be out of the first [trimester]. Oooof,” she wrote via Instagram. “Special thanks to @amarsana_style for making me feel like a million bucks after feeling like 25 cents for a few months. If anyone needs me, I’ll be eating pastries.”

The H20: Just Add Water alum and the real estate executive — who wed in August 2018 — became parents one year after their nuptials. Their son, James, arrived in March 2019 and their daughter, Elle, followed in September 2020.

“No one knows what they’re doing and we’re all just winging it,” Holt told SheKnows in September 2022 of becoming a mother. “Everyone looks like they’re got their life together on social media and everything, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s really hard and you have to admit that it’s difficult and rely on other people — you don’t have to do it on your own. Life is a lot easier when you’re real about that and you ask for help, I think.”

Nearly one year before welcoming James, the married couple suffered a miscarriage.

“It was just really amazing to have a partner who was relentlessly there for me and so supportive and fights his own pain to help me out through it all,” Holt exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019 of how Joblon supported her. “It was a really beautiful experience, as well.”

She added at the time: “Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together. And I think it’s difficult to say this because I would have loved to have had the baby and have the pregnancy work out … but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much, and it really strengthened our relationship.”

