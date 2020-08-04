Pregnancies Witney Carson’s Baby Bump Album: See the ‘DWTS’ Pro’s Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy Witney Carson/Instagram 4 1 / 4 Bikini Bump The dancer marked the 15th week of her pregnancy with a vacation photo in Idaho. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News