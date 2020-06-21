Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton penned a sweet message to her husband alongside a series of photos of the Walking Dead star with their son, Augustus, and daughter, George.

“My husband is a good man. He is a hardworking man. He is a sensitive man. He is a man who’ll kick your ass if you deserve it. He is playful and funny and gruff and strong and and and and…… He is multitudes. But being a dad is the thing that permeates all the other facets of his personality. @jeffreydeanmorgan , you are an exceptional father,” she wrote.