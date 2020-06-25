John Legend

“For Father’s Day, my queen made me feel like a king,” the “Bigger Love” crooner wrote via Instagram two days after his big celebration with his family. “She knows how I love to get dressed up and go out on a date. We haven’t been able to do it for months so she planned a special dinner for us in our backyard. I love you, @chrissyteigen. I’m so grateful to be the father of your children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Teigen shared a similar account of their sweet date night from home, teasing, “When you have never done anything for your husband for Father’s Day, the one time you do, he has the BEST Father’s Day!”