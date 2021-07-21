Babies

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Daughter Mae’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Mommy and Me! Hilary Duff and Her Daughter Mae's Cutest Pics
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
33
1 / 33
podcast

Cute Carrier

Duff strapped Mae to her chest in a July 2021 mirror selfie via Instagram Stories.

Back to top