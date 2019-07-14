Working Together

JWoww admitted on the season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on July 11 that their son’s autism diagnosis “caused a lot of tension” between her and Mathews last year. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I,” she revealed. “[He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’” She told Us last year that her son has been “doing amazing.”