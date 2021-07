November 2020

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Kerr told Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show in November 2020. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband.