Treats for the whole family! Khloé Kardashian made cookies with her daughter, True Thompson, and niece Dream Kardashian — including one decorated for True’s “baby” brother.

The 38-year-old Good American founder shared photos of the fun activity via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 27. True, 4, and Dream, 5, were all smiles as they added icing and sprinkles to cookies shaped like Mickey Mouse. A photo of the finished products showed that the girls added letters to the baked goods, spelling words including “mom,” “dad” and “baby.”

Last month, Khloé welcomed her second child via surrogate with estranged ex Tristan Thompson. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

Us confirmed in July that the reality TV personality and the NBA athlete, 31, were expecting baby No. 2. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a rep for the Kardashians star said in a statement at the time.

Another source later revealed exclusively to Us that Khloé and Tristan had “not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.” The insider continued, “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” referring to the basketball player’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, who is mother to Tristan’s son Theo, 10 months.

The birth of the Hulu personality’s son was documented in the Thursday, September 22, season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Khloé said during the episode. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

The Revenge Body author has yet to reveal the name of her son. However, True revealed her own nickname for her baby brother during the episode.

“Hi, Snowy!” She said over FaceTime, greeting her new sibling for the first time. “His name is not Snowy,” her mom said in response. Some Kardashians viewers interpreted the moment as True revealing the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son, born in February.

“She’s associating the baby brother thing to Kylie’s baby since he was just born!” one fan wrote via TikTok.

Scroll through to see photos from Khloé’s cookie fun with True and Dream: