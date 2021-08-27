Glam time! Khloé Kardashian has passed down her affinity for glam to her 3-year-old daughter, True.

While the Good American founder, 37, was working on a set on Friday, August 27, she couldn’t resist sharing sweet snaps with her little girl, who had her own turn in the makeup chair.

“I love when my girl is on set with me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via Instagram. “She loves her lipstick moment 💋 thanks Ash [Holm].”

Alongside her caption, the reality star posted photos of True admiring her pink lipstick in a hand mirror. In the pics, True stares at her reflection, admiring the pastel shade she has on. True wore her hair in space buns and sported a white tank top with light-wash jeans.

“I love my girls!!,” Holm, the makeup artist for the shoot, commented on Kardashian’s post. “Honored to put Lipstick on True! She’s the sweetest little Angel !!❤️”

In a third photo, True sat on Kardashian’s lap as the E! personality got her makeup done by her glam squad.

The Revenge Body host welcomed True in April 2018 with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and has continued to share gushing tributes about her daughter ever since.

“And Just like that…. you are THREE 🥺,” she captioned a birthday message in April. “Happy birthday my sweet True!!!! I am not ready for you to be 3. I almost cry every time I call you ‘Baby True’ and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice ‘I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!’ I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True.”

She continued in her post, “You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of. You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True.”

The KUWTK star previously opened up about raising her mini-me daughter in June 2019.

“She dresses way better than I do and she looks just like her dad, but she acts I think just like me,” Kardashian exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s crazy, basically. She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is.”

Scroll below to check out True’s time with Kardashian on set: