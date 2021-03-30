Pregnancies Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jesse Plemons: Bump Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Photo Courtesy of W Magazine/Photographed by Zoe Ghertner 5 1 / 5 Wearing White Dunst posed in bed, her stomach on display. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News