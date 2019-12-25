Holidays With Us

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With Trolls’ Poppy: ‘Best Day Ever’

By
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Introduce Stormi to Trolls’ Poppy
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
4
5 / 4

Big Hugs

Poppy extended her arms to hug the little one.

Back to top