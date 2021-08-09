Fun in the sun! Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder played in the pool with their babies during a Sunday, April 8, playdate.

“Best Fins Forever,” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow showing herself holding son Cruz, 3 months, as well as Kent, 30, with Ocean, 4 months, and Schroeder, 33, with Hartford, 7 months.

“A fun day,” Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor, commented on the social media upload.

The Give Them Lala author used a muscle emoji to caption photos of herself kissing her baby girl in the pool. The little one rocked a white hat and a lemon-patterned bathing suit.

As for Hartford, the Next Level Basic author’s daughter wore a pool dot suit, while Cruz sported stripes.

The new moms all welcomed their kids this year. Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay also became a parent, giving birth to her and Brock Davies’ daughter, Summer, now 3 months, in April.

The former costars all “have group chats,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

“I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” the former reality star explained at the time. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. … Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

That same month, Kent exclusively told Us that she and Shay, 36, were having “mommy-oriented” conversations after previously calling their friendship “nonexistent.”

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host added at the time: “I check in on her, she checks in on me. I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

While Schroeder and Cartwright both exited the Bravo show in June 2020 and December 2020, respectively, Kent and Shay both still star in the series. The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO called Ocean and Summer “big stars” last month.

“When I got her little like work thing, her work permit, I was like, ‘Holy s–t, this is crazy,’” the Utah native said during a July “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast episode. “It’s going to be a great season. S–t’s already hit the fan and it’s awesome. … It’s a great show. I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

