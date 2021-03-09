Family Time Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics By Riley Cardoza March 9, 2021 Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram 13 1 / 13 New Discovery “Sagey girl has found her thumb,” Arnold captioned a March 2021 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News