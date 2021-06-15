Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Daughter Luna’s Preschool Graduation With Tattoo

Chrissy Teigen

“Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation,” the Cravings author captioned a June 14 Instagram photo of her latest tattoo, a butterfly drawn by daughter Luna. “I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when [my husband] John [Legend]’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the five p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents. I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. They’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends.”