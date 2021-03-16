Birthday boy! Malika Haqq celebrated her and O.T. Genasis’ first year on Monday, March 15.

“Ace Is One,” the Side by Side star, 38, captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pics.

In the social media upload, the toddler wore a Fendi outfit while posing in front of his balloon arch. He also played in a bounce house with his mom.

The Los Angeles native wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 14, that her life didn’t “begin” until she gave birth to Ace in February 2020.

“You’re my heart outside of my body,” the Dash Dolls alum captioned a montage of throwback photos. “I choose you first every day, and I’ve gained so much in having you. Being your mommy has made me so tired yet so happy LOL. You’ve taught me true love, commitment and why prayer is so important. Thank you for giving me purpose daily, strengthening me, maturing me and most of all making me feel like I’m the most loved mama on this planet. You’re my greatest accomplishment and I’m so honored to raise such a smart, passionate, funny, bright light. My faith is increased because your truly God’s love defined. I love you son! And March 14th is officially my favorite holiday.”

The reality star’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, also gushed over her nephew at the time. (The proud aunt, also 38, has her own three kids with husband Bobby McCray — Christian, 11, Celine, 7, and Kapri, 2 months.)

“I’m honored to be your Auntie Mommy,” Khadijah wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “You ignite fireworks in my heart little man. I love your kisses, watching you chew, food for the first time, playing with Celine, hearing your laughter with screams of pure joy, and now watching you walk. This first year of your life has been a gift to us all. I love you so much my little Panda boy.”

Malika announced in September 2019 that she was pregnant with her first child following her split from Genasis, 33.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned her baby bump debut. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

When it comes to coparenting, the former couple have been on a “journey,” the new mom exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020. “The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace,” she explained at the time.