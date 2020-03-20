On the move! Jodie Turner-Smith walked her dogs in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

The actress, 33, rocked a black graphic tee, gray leggings and sneakers while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 19. The British model’s baby bump was on full display as she strolled.

Us Weekly broke news in December 2019 that the Queen & Slim star is pregnant and married to Joshua Jackson. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

On March 12, the Little Fires Everywhere star got specific about his wife’s due date ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” the actor told Access Hollywood at the time. “The only odd craving [I’ve had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake.”

The Canadian star also reflected on how he and Turner-Smith learned of her pregnancy. “We found out together,” Jackson explained to the outlet. “We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change. This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

The pregnant star revealed her baby-to-be’s sex during a February appearance on the Graham Norton Show when she said, “I think she’s bored. There’s been no kicking.”

Her husband wasn’t surprised to find out they have a daughter on the way, he told Access Hollywood last week. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew. It was more about her curiosity.”

The couple were first linked in November 2018. The When They See Us alum previously dated Diane Kruger on and off from 2006 to 2016.

