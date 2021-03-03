Bare bump! Pregnant Lala Kent shared stunning maternity shoot photos with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 3.

“Mom,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned the slideshow. The Utah native covered her chest with one hand and cradled her bump with the other in the social media upload. She wore only a sheer cover-up while standing outside.

Fellow pregnant reality star Brittany Cartwright commented with heart-eye emojis.

Kent has previously posed nude while showing her pregnancy progress. In October 2020, the Bravo personality snapped a selfie in her closet. She stood in the same shot for a second “thirst trap” the following month.

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host announced in September 2020 that she and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are expecting their first child together, his third. “I am so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly,” she said during a podcast episode at the time. “I cry about everything. I look at the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m, like, is [it] happy or sad, I don’t know.”

Emmett, 49, chimed in, “Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!”

They revealed the sex of their baby-to-be later that same month with a skydiver’s help, exclusively telling Us Weekly that Kent had been surprised.

“I just assumed I’m having a boy,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator explained at the time. “When I saw the pink parachute [at our reveal party on Saturday, September 19], it was a bit of an adjustment. And then I saw my mom, and I just bawled because I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala.”

As for the Florida native, he told Us that he “never thought for one second” that his fiancée was pregnant with a baby boy. “I feel like I’m really good with girls,” he said. “And I’m old. I feel like if we had a boy, he would be like Tarzan off the walls.”

Kent has experienced complications amid her pregnancy, writing via Instagram last month that she started bleeding at six weeks.

“For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself,” the pregnant star wrote. “Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone. … After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

Kent’s placenta is now “measuring more mature” at 34 weeks, she concluded. “I am going to appointments two days a week. They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out. This could be anywhere from 35 to 37 weeks. In one to three weeks, I could be delivering my angel and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”

