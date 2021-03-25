Tropical trip! Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. vacationed in Hawaii ahead of their twins’ arrivals.

“Not on Temptation Island,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned Tuesday, March 23, Instagram photos of himself swimming with his wife, 29.

The Shades of Rose designer shared pics via social media as well, calling herself a “happy girl.”

The couple announced in December 2020 that they’re growing their family following daughter Alessi’s May 2019 birth. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Virginia native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

The Bachelorette alum wrote later the same week that they have twins on the way, gushing via Instagram: “Two little miracles. Love them with all my heart already.”

The Bachelor Nation members are expecting one boy and one girl, and the expectant star exclusively told Us Weekly last month that her husband was “Mr. Optimistic” while they tried to conceive.

“I did ovulation tracking,” Burnham explained to Us in February. “Doing that was great because I learned what my cycle was, but it also stressed us out a time. … I started using [essential oils] and little did we know, that month we got pregnant. And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this stuff is gold. It worked.’”

Sex had become “no longer fun” by then, Luyendyk Jr. explained in a February YouTube video. “In the beginning, we were just like, ‘Let’s just have sex every day.’ It started out so fun, and then every day seemed like a high fertility day. It was, like, 18 days in a row. I was like, ‘This is impossible!’” he recalled.

The former ABC personalities exclusively told Us in August 2020 that they were in their “second month” of trying to get pregnant, three months after Burnham suffered a miscarriage.

“I was always afraid that it wouldn’t work,” the Bachelor season 22 contestant told Us at the time. “I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again. So that’s scary, but you can’t really think of all the scary things you just have to move on.”

The twosome tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.

