Her perfect room. Mandy Moore, who is pregnant with her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s first child, showed off her baby’s nursery ahead of the little one’s birth.

The This Is Us star, 36, shared a series of photos via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 5. “@SarahShermanSamuel making magic as always,” one caption of a pic of black-and-white printed wallpaper read.

The wallpaper appeared throughout the room, accented by orange curtains, a white daybed, a white canopy and a green crib. “Meanwhile in LA we are installing a special nursery for baby boy @mandymooremm @taylordawesgoldsmith,” interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel wrote via her Instagram Story.

Moore announced her pregnancy in September 2020. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she revealed via Instagram at the time.

In January, the actress posted photos from her third-trimester maternity shoot. “Almost there,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby bump while wearing a floral dress, adding: “Took some photos before [baby boy Goldsmith] gets here.”

Moore opened up about her pregnancy symptoms in November 2020. “I was really sick in the beginning,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I was home, so … I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long.”

The A Walk to Remember star noted that she lost weight because she “couldn’t eat” and “stayed in bed all day.” However, the symptoms eventually waned. “I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good. No complaints.”

Moore shared via her Instagram Story in December 2020 that she encountered new problems as her due date approached. “Question for third trimester pregnant friends — is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy?” she wrote. “What the heck? I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

The singer assured fans one day later that her mood was “definitely” better. “Today is a new day, and I feel less ‘off’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon,” she explained. “Hormones are no joke.”

She later added: “I am OK. I am grateful. It is just wild, hormones are crazy. I managed to get out of bed and go on a nice long walk today, and I’m feeling good.”

