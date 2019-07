The Way They Were

The world was first introduced to the Gosselin family in April 2007. At the time, bickering couple Kate and Jon had been married for 8 years. “People see us arguing, and they say, ‘When will Kate and Jon split up?’” Kate told Good Housekeeping in 2008. “Well, never. He’s the only one who’s been by my side through all of this.” They would later divorce in 2009.