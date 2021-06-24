Doing it differently! Stassi Schroeder is enjoying a tame 33rd birthday in Las Vegas now that she’s a mom.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, prepared her 5-month-old daughter, Hartford, for the Wednesday, July 23, trip with an outfit change on her Instagram Story. “Can you say ’33?’” her husband, Beau Clark, asked the little one. “Can you say ‘old?’”

After showing off her manicure, fake eyelashes and layered necklaces, the Next Level Basic author shared funny footage from her baby girl’s first plane ride. Hartford wore a sparkling sweater on the flight while trying to eat a water bottle. “Hungry?” Schroeder asked.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright joined the Louisiana native and Clark, 41, in Nevada for the “baby-friendly Vegas birthday,” along with their 3-month-old son, Cruz.

The Kentucky native and Schroeder welcomed their children in March and January, respectively. Last month, Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly that they have a parenting group chat with Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. (The Give Them Lala author, 30, shares daughter Ocean with Randall Emmett, while the “One More Time” singer, 36, welcomed daughter Summer with Brock Davies.)

“I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” Cartwright explained in May. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. It’s kind of like, ‘I just went through this.’ It’s perfect.”

The Bravo personalities are “a lot closer,” she added at the time. “Even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

With the only baby boy in the group, Cartwright and Taylor, 41, think that their son may date Hartford, Ocean or Summer in the future — or all three!

“Everybody’s like, ‘He’s got his choice of women,’” Cartwright told Us. “He really does. I mean, I think it would be hilarious if one of them ended up dating down the road. If he’s his father’s son, he might date all three of them. They’ll all grow up as best friends. So how cute if one day down the road … they got married.”

