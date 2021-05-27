Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Daughter Summer’s Album: Baby Photos

By
Pump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Daughter Summer's Album Squeaky Clean
 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram
16
16 / 16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Squeaky Clean

“I love bath time,” Shay captioned a May 2021 Instagram Story video of Summer.

Back to top