2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Everything You Need to Know

The 2018 award season’s not over yet! The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, March 11, and you’re going to want to tune in to see celebs including Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Eminem as well as the premiere of Taylor Swift‘s new video.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded show.

Who’s Hosting?

The awards, which are being broadcast live from the Forum in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV, are hosted this year by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin.

Who’s Performing?

Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Eminem and Bon Jovi are among the acts set to take to the stage on Sunday night.

Should I set my DVR?

Yes! Because in addition to all those live performances, Swift — who’s nominated for eight awards including Female Artist of the Year — is set to premiere her new video for “Delicate.”

The video’s director, Joseph Kahn, who’s worked with Swift on clips for songs including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Bad Blood,” told E! News that the video is “going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand.”

We’re pretty sure you’re going to want to watch this video more than once.

Who’s Nominated?

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, whose “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber was the song of the summer, are nominated for seven awards including Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, while Cabello, Bieber and The Chainsmokers have six nominations each.

Rihanna, Swift, Sheeran, DJ Khaled and Bruno Mars have five nods a piece, while Cardi B and Demi Lovato each have four.

There is also a new category this year for Cutest Musician’s Pet and the nominees include Katy Perry, Swift, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande‘s four-legged friends.

Who’s Presenting?

Stars taking to the stage to hand out awards include Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Rita Ora, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Laverne Cox, Olympian Shaun White, Paris Hilton and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards air on TBS, TNT and truTV on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

