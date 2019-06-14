After dealing with her divorce from Jay Smith and her hospitalization for kidney failure, Ashley Martson is seeking mental health support. The 90 Day Fiancé star has announced plans to check into rehab to treat her depression.

According to RadarOnline, the 33-year-old’s rehab program is a two-week mental wellness retreat for women in North Carolina. She intends to start the program on Monday, June 17, and her mother will watch her children in her absence.

“At this time, I’m focusing on my happiness and my future to better myself,” Martson told the site. “I appreciate the support from TLC and the audience of 90 Day Fiancé.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Smith for the second time in April amid infidelity claims, having previously filed divorce documents in January, only to withdraw them nine days later.

“I’ve been a train wreck all week,” she exclusively told Us Weekly hours after the divorce news broke in April. “I had my heart broken. … Cheating is not OK.”

She added: “We’re not on good terms. … We don’t live together anymore, but he lives in my hotel.”

By the following day, Martson had already moved on. “I’m really happy right now,” she told Us at the time. “[I] have found someone. … I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

In May, she told Instagram followers that divorcing Smith was “the hardest thing [she] ever did in her life” but she had “no regrets” about the decision. “We’re much better off as friends,” she said in a series of posts on the topic. “I just know it can’t work. To [sic] much damage has been done.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!