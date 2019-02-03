90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Joins Tinder After Arrest, Amid Divorce From Colt

Moving on. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Lima has joined the world of online dating amid her divorce from Colt Johnson.

“I joined on tinder. Yeah! It is me,” the reality star, 32, wrote on her Instagram Stories earlier this week. “Don’t forget to Swipe right!!! I will make a video later talking about my first tinder experience. It Has been fun and hilarious.”

Within days of signing up for the popular hookup app, the Brazil native posted a sassy remark in response to a fan asking if she misses her estranged husband. “I don’t know him,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of Mariah Carey. (The “We Belong Together” singer famously coined the phrase “I don’t know her” in reference to fellow singer Jennifer Lopez.)

Johnson, 33, also wants to move on. “Please take her off my hands,” the Las Vegas native said of his spouse in an Instagram video posted in January. “I’m giving her away. You can have her. I will fly her out on a chartered airplane to you at no cost. I will even arrange for you to have flowers when she arrives because I hear she likes them.”

“And watch out for the head and the face and the back,” the software engineer added, seemingly referring to the beating he allegedly suffered at the hands of his wife. “Just cover everything.”

Dos Santos Lima was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on January 16 after her arrest four days prior. A criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas and obtained by Us stated that she “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.”

The TLC personality was taken into custody on January 11 for attacking Johnson at their home the night before. “He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us at the time.

The TV stars, who have been the center of cheating scandals since December, had two previous altercations that led to her arrest for domestic violence: once in June 2018, days prior to their whirlwind wedding, and once in November. The charges were dismissed in both cases.

Johnson submitted the paperwork for the dissolution of their marriage the same day as her latest arrest.

