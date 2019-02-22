Abigail Spencer Is 'Fiercely Private' About Duchess Meghan Friendship

Guarding her loved one. Abigail Spencer keeps her relationship with Duchess Meghan to herself, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Abigail is fiercely private of her friendship with Meghan and is very protective of her,” the insider reveals. “She won’t even discuss Meghan with her closest friends — and they know not to ask.”

Even though the Duchess of Sussex, 37, has relocated across the pond, Spencer, also 37, remains close to her former costar. “Meghan is still very much a big and important part of Abigail’s life,” the source tells Us.

The Timeless star connected with Meghan on the set of Suits. The now-retired actress starred as Rachel Zane on the USA drama for seven seasons before departing in April 2018 ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Spencer is a frequent guest star on the series, playing lawyer Dana Scott.

The pregnant duchess reunited with the Rectify alum in New York City on Tuesday, February 19, ahead of her baby shower. The two met up for lunch in midtown before visiting The Polo Bar later that evening with Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson.

Spencer was also among the attendees at the shower the following day. Meghan was spotted wearing her pal’s black baseball cap, which the former Mad Men actress sported earlier in the day, as she headed back to London on Wednesday, February 20.

“I don’t speak about our friendship,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum told Us in November 2018. “Yeah, I just keep that private.”

Spencer was slightly more forthcoming earlier that month. “She’s so amazing. You know, I try not to … I don’t talk about our relationship but, you know, she’s amazing,” she admitted to Us at the time. “She’s wonderful. She’s one of the most incredible people on the planet, so I’m just glad that other people get to see her wonder.”

Us broke the news on Monday, February 18, that the royal made a surprise visit to the States. Meghan was spotted eating lunch at Ladurée restaurant and bakery in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan and shopping at children’s store Bonpoint on Saturday, February 16.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!