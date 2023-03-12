Team Shak! Adele is supporting fellow pop diva Shakira following her breakup from Gerard Piqué.

“Oh, I saw her performance on Jimmy Fallon last night,” the England native, 34, quipped during her Saturday, March 11, Las Vegas concert, per social media footage. “Her ex-husband’s in trouble!”

Shakira, 46, joined Bizarrap for a joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 10. After they performed their duet, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Shakira opened up about the collaboration.

“The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me,” the “She Wolf” singer — who split from the 36-year-old athlete last year after 12 years together — told host Jimmy Fallon of her single, which dropped in January. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”

She continued: “After we put out this song, I really felt like I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to. And you know, I did write the song for me, but also, I feel that it was meant to be — and probably for so many women out there that needed a forum, too, and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Shakira and Piqué — who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8 — announced their breakup in June 2022 after a decade together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the twosome — who never married — wrote in a joint statement at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Following the split, Shakira has dropped several breakup anthems — including her duet with the 24-year-old DJ (real name Gonzalo Julián Conde).

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” Shakira sang in Spanish on “BZRP Music Session #53,” which dropped shortly after the former FC Barcelona defender debuted his relationship with Clara Chia in January. “Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / I should have thrown that cat away / A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie.”

While the Colombia native did not reveal her lyrical inspiration, the lyrics hint that she thinks that Chia, 23, is her supposed “replacement.”