The ultimate prankster! Adele celebrated Nicole Richie‘s belated birthday with a video that showed her pal pulling off a hilarious scheme.

The “Hello” singer, 32, shared the clip via Instagram on Saturday, September 26, along with photos of the friends together throughout the years. In the video, Richie, 39, crouched behind the oven while Adele was out of the kitchen. When the Grammy winner returned, the Candidly Nicole alum leaped up, which caused Adele to scream.

Richie laid down on the floor and laughed while Adele gave her a hug. “For f–ks sake,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer said before walking off.

Adele captioned the post, “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”

Richie — who celebrated her birthday on September 21 — replied to the tribute writing, “For f—s sake.” The House of Harlow designer’s husband, Joel Madden, also liked the post. The pair share daughter Harlow, 12, and son Sparrow, 11.

Adele sparked controversy in August when she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing Bantu knots, a bikini top with a Jamaican flag print, gold hoop earrings and yellow feathers.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” she captioned the post, which referenced the annual U.K. event’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some people accused Adele of cultural appropriation and called for her to be “canceled.” However, others were impressed by her massive weight loss. The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer began shedding the pounds after her April 2019 separation from husband Simon Konecki. The former couple share 7-year-old son Angelo.

Heather Struhl, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who has not treated Adele, told Us Weekly in May that the U.K. native has lost a considerable amount of weight over the years.

“Based on available photos, I would estimate that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds,” Struhl said. “In early January 2020, Adele reported that she lost 100 pounds, but it’s unknown within what timeframe. I believe she has lost an additional 20 to 25 pounds over the past four months.”