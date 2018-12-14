Friends forever! Aisha Tyler has no time for people who criticize Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship and she’s not afraid to speak her mind.

The Criminal Minds star took to Twitter on Monday, December 10, and defended the newlyweds by tweeting, “Nobody asked me & nobody should care, but I have spent (recent) social time with @priyankachopra & @nickjonas and they are wildly in love. Their passion is infectious, they are wildly generous, & their company is a delight.”

The actress, 48, added: “Haters please feel free to suck it. So very, very hard.”

The couple got married on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India after a 4-month engagement. Jonas, 26, called the wedding the “happiest day of [his] life” and Chopra, 36, added that she is in “marital bliss.”

The “Jealous” crooner admitted he hopes to start a family with his new wife soon. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said in a chat with Guy Raz on Spotify, which was released on Friday, December 14. “I think that’s a real dream.”

Jonas continued: “I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

The Quantico alum previously admitted she feels a bit of pressure to have children soon. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’” she told E! News in October.

