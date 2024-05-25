Alessandra Ambrosio gained her Victoria’s Secret angel wings back in 2004 and she’s been tight with many of her fellow models ever since.

“I can’t reveal who the most famous person in my phone book is,” Ambrosio, 43, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “But, let’s just say, it includes a lot of ‘angels.’”

Ambrosio was a Victoria’s Secret Angel between 2004 and 2017, ultimately moving on to model for other high fashion brands.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ambrosio:

1. I whip up a legendary guacamole and go all out with feijoada and pierogis when my mom is around to help.

3. My most starstruck moment was meeting Stevie Nicks. She’s so cool.

4. “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty is the one song that brings back the best memories.

5. My favorite item in my wardrobe is my Omega watch with the swappable bracelet. I love it because it’s stylish and versatile.

6. On a typical Sunday afternoon, you’ll likely find me spending time with my kids, Anja and Noah, playing beach volleyball or going for a bike ride in our neighborhood.

7. My favorite movie is Stealing Beauty. The soundtrack is a vibe and the cinematography is pure magic.

8. When I was young, I wanted to be a marine biologist and would probably be one if I was not a model. I love the ocean.

9. On Saturday nights, you can find me enjoying game night with my crew. Things get competitive!

10. My favorite spot at my house is our backyard. I absolutely love it. It’s like our own little slice of Brazil. My family and friends visit all the time, and we barbecue and relax with great music and food.

11. My favorite book is The Alchemist.

12. My go-to karaoke song is “Love Is a Battlefield” by Pat Benatar.

13. My ideal comfort food is fresh vegetable soup on a cozy night — nothing beats it!

14. I decompress with meditation and journaling.

15. One beauty product I can’t live without is ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless sunscreen. I don’t go anywhere without it.

16. I just came back from Cambodia and Thailand, and I loved it. The next trip I want to take is to India. I am intrigued by the culture and have never been, so I’d love to explore.

17. My daily mantra is to do what you believe in and have no regrets. Life is a gift, and it’s about enjoying it and fighting for things you want.

18. The person I’m usually mistaken for is Adriana Lima since we are both Brazilian.

19. My celebrity crushes growing up were Johnny Depp and Kurt Cobain.

20. I’ve always loved science and was great at it in school.

21. My first job was modeling for a candy campaign in my hometown.

22. My first car was a Mitsubishi Pajero.

23. My most used emoji is 😊. Smiley faces all the way!

24. I’m the reigning mixologist in my friend circle and love making drinks.

25. My guilty pleasure TV show is RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For more on Ambrosio’s favorite things, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.