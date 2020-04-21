Determined to say “I do!” Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are thinking “proactively” when it comes to planning their postponed wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retired baseball player, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 20, that he and the Hustlers star, 50, have kept in touch with their “core group of people” to discuss the new plans for their wedding. Us Weekly previously reported that the couple, who got engaged in March 2019, were planning to tie the knot this summer — but their big day was thrown off by the global COVID-19 outbreak.

“We had a meeting on Zoom,” Rodriguez explained. “[We’re] kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look.”

Wedding planning wasn’t the only topic that the team went over during their virtual sit-down. The retired MLB pro and his fiancée even look ahead to make plans for potential tour dates and movie gigs that could have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Usually when you underwrite a year — whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially — you never think that it’s going to just stop like this,” Rodriguez told ET. “So we’re having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively.”

Days before the former Yankee admitted that he and Lopez were trying to look passed the pandemic, their chef, Kelvin Fernandez, told Us exclusively that the couple is trying to put a positive spin on the setback. “They had to push it back, which is OK, but you know, they had to for a reason,” he said. “The faster the United States gets quarantined fully, the faster we get out of this.”

Lopez previously revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that the couple wasn’t entirely sure what was going to happen with their impending nuptials. “We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she said at the time. While the pair hoped to be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later, they both are grateful for their safety and health in this difficult time.

“I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home,” Rodriguez said on Monday. “We have to do this together and every person counts … We’re so grateful, first of all, to be healthy. [It] makes you appreciate the little things in life and it makes you grateful for everything that we have. We’re healthy and we’re kicking along trying to do the best we can.”

Though their plans may still be up in the air at the moment, a source told Us earlier this month that “J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.”