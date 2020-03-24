It’s on! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their relationship to the test in a viral couples challenge while they practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple proved the strength of their love while sitting side by side in their backyard, answering personal questions about themselves while keeping their eyes closed. Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 47, were quizzed on everything from who is more patient in their partnership to who is more stubborn and more funny.

Throughout the playful “family feud,” the pair agreed that the “Not Your Mama” singer was the better cook, has worse spending habits and takes longer to get ready in the morning. The Hustlers star pointed confidently at herself when asked which one of them initiated the first kiss and who was typically first to apologize in a fight — even though the retired athlete disagreed.

Rodriguez, for his part, took responsibility for the couple’s first “I love you” and for being the bigger social butterfly. As the questions kept coming, neither one of the two wanted to own up to being grumpiest in the morning or messiest.

The Grammy nominee and former Yankees player have been keeping themselves busy at home with their blended family — including Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony‘s twins, Emme and Max, 12, and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — while self-isolating. After a jam-packed few months of awards shows and Super Bowl performance rehearsals, Lopez is ready to “shift to wedding planning.”

“J. Lo and Alex’s wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance and other work commitments,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.”

Rodriguez proposed to the “On the Floor” singer during a tropical getaway in March 2019, two years after Us confirmed that the two were dating.

“They make each other so incredibly happy and J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A. Rod found the woman of his,” the source added. “They couldn’t imagine life without one another in it and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”