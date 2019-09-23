



“I don’t know much about the wedding details or anything like that, but I’m super excited for her,” the Now Accepting Roses author, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m sure it will be beautiful.”

When asked if she will be a bridesmaid, Stanton, who met Bushnell, 29, during season 20 of The Bachelor, told Us that she has her fingers crossed.

“I hope so! I would think so, so we’ll see!” she told Us about the bridal party.

Bushnell and Lane, 34, got engaged in June after less than a year of dating. The former flight attendant was previously set to marry Ben Higgins, who proposed during The Bachelor finale in 2016. They called it quits in May 2017.

According to Stanton, Bushnell has never been happier than she is with Lane.

“It was just very easy for them, you know what I mean? It just made sense and they never had that phase of forcing something to work,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained to Us. “It just did and they’re both fully themselves around each other and it just works. I’ve never seen her so happy.”

Bushnell, for her part, told Us that Lane was The One months before he got down on one knee.

“We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in,” she told Us in April. “I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people, but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”

After her split from Higgins, Bushnell dated Devin Antin. She stepped out with the “Big, Big Plans” singer for the first time in November 2018.

Higgins, for his part, introduced fans to his girlfriend, Jess Clarke, in February. He teased a future engagement to Us last month.

“I don’t think I’d be dating anybody if I didn’t see it being a part of the future. So at this point, I’m 30, I’m ready, I’m excited about it,” the former Bachelor said. “There would be no reason for me to date anybody if it wasn’t something I believe was the real thing.”

Reporting by Carly Sloane

