Moving on. Amber Portwood has a new boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia, six months after her tumultuous split from Andrew Glennon, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Amber is dating him,” the source reveals. “Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.”

The relationship is still in its early stages, though. “She’s just getting to know him,” the source tells Us. “They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Like Portwood, the Europe native — who is in his late 30s, according to the source — is a parent. He has shared several photos of his son and daughter on his Instagram page.

The MTV personality, 29, previously dated Glennon, 35, from July 2017 until July 2019, when she was arrested in Indiana for domestic battery. A police spokesperson told Us at the time that the former couple “were having a disagreement” when Portwood hit Glennon “while he was holding” their son, James, now 20 months. (She also shares daughter Leah, 11, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.)

“She wasn’t just upset out of nowhere,” a source close to the reality star told Us exclusively at the time. “There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

Portwood was subsequently ordered to stay away from Glennon. He claimed in court documents at the time that she was “unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment” for their son. The no-contact order was later lifted, however, and Portwood was granted supervised visits with James.

“They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to,” a source told Us in August 2019.

The 16 and Pregnant alum reached a plea deal in her domestic battery case that October and was ordered to serve probation in lieu of jail time.